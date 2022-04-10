हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan ouster

Imran Khan vacates Pak PM's official residence midnight

In weird scenes, Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, TV visuals showed on Saturday.

In weird scenes, Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister's official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, TV visuals showed on Saturday.

The move surprised many - as Imran Khan took the decision of vacating his residence midnight in a sudden manner. He could have stayed at the residence for a few days and vacated it later. A fleet of more tha 15 cars was seen leaving Khan's residence.

After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, it became clear that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead in the lower house.

The Opposition's no-trust motion against Khan succeeded an hour past midnight on Sunday, with 174 members in the 342-strong house voting in favour of the motion.

It meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister's Office.

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Khan from his official state residence.

"Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation," tweeted Faisal. Khan has left the PM Office for his residence in Banigala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

