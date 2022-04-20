Newly appointed Finance Minister of Pakistan, Miftah Ismail, has revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s helicopter commute between his Bani Gala home and the PM Secretariat cost Pakistani Rs 550 million to the national exchequer in three years and eight months, Samaa TV reported.

Khan used a helicopter to travel to his office almost every day when he was in power, and the money was spent on the fuel consumed by the chopper.

Khan had faced criticism when he started to use helicopter for daily commute, shortly after coming to power. However, Fawad Chaudry, who was the Information Minister in Khan`s cabinet, had claimed at the time that it would cost Rs 55 per km.

Ismail said he had documentary evidence to back his claim.

The Finance Minister also said that the erstwhile PTI government left a huge circular debt of Rs 2,500 billion in the power sector and had created Rs 1,500 billion circular debt in the natural gas sector.

Ismail also said that he is comfortable working with State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, who was appointed by the Imran Khan government.

The minister said the government needs to revive the IMF programme to avoid economic crises and may also borrow money from Saudi Arabia.

Live TV