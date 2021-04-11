Imran Khan's govt surviving on mere seven votes, claims former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Karachi: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Imran Khan's govt is surviving on the basis of mere seven votes.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Abbasi said, "Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar`s seats of power are in the hands of Jahangir Tareen, the government is standing on the basis of a mere seven votes," reported Geo News.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan`s government was in a weak position since the beginning. He said it is a surprising thing that a senior member of the PTI (Jahangir Tareen) is saying that he is being backed into a corner.

"Jahangir Tareen`s nomination in cases has nothing to do with the sugar [crisis]."

Abbasi, noting that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers had attended a dinner reception hosted by Tareen a night earlier, said: "More than forty government officials were in attendance. They expressed a lack of confidence in their own government," he said.

Embattled PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen and his son are facing multiple cases, including a multi-billion sugar scam, money laundering and fraud. A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs 3.14 billion on March 22 against them, reported Geo News.

The FIR states that Jahangir Tareen allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

