Imran Khan's minister Ali Amin Gandapur faces criticism over sexist remarks against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz

New Delhi: Pakistan federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur is facing all-round criticism in the wake of his alleged derogatory remarks about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. Ali Amin is understood to have said that Maryam's "beauty" was due to several "surgeries she got using taxpayers' money".

Ali Amin Gandapur is quoted by Geo News as saying, "She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well -- she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif's two governments, using your tax money to fix herself," while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar.

The federal minister was severely criticised on Social media in Pakistan, and he was termed as a "disgrace".

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman reportedly said, "Gandapur’s remarks are insulting. His presence in GB during the polls is a violation of the election’s code of conduct."

Live TV

The minister's special advisor reportedly made another derogatory remark against a renowned political commentator terming her a "filthy thing" and also disparaged people with liberal ideology as 'libtards'.

In a tweet, the Special Assistant to Khan, Sayed Bukhari said, "Poor filthy thing .. Asking for an Ali Amin Gandapur kinda response so she can go whine to fellow libtards? How are you such a comprehensive package of all different kinds of filth combined #MadamCessPool."

Sayed Bukhari's tweet was made in response to a political commentator Marvi Sirmed's tweet that said read, "One of those moments when PM wasn't at the top, and First Lady wasn't in the room."