New Delhi: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will stage ‘peaceful protests’ across the country on Sunday to demand the timely announcement of the election results and to safeguard the vote, as independent candidates are ahead with 100 seats. The decision was taken after the party’s core committee met and discussed the election results and the next steps. The core committee also talked about the possible alliances with other political parties.

The party said that important decisions were made during the meeting, which would be finalized after consulting with PTI founder Imran Khan. The PTI said that the people had expressed their choice in a peaceful and constitutional way, and now it was time to defend their mandate.

ARY News reported that the results of 257 out of the 265 National Assembly seats where elections were held had been declared, which showed that the independent candidates had the most seats with 100. The PML-N and PPP had 73 and 54 seats, respectively.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) had three and two seats, respectively. MWM and BNP had one seat each. (ANI) In addition, independent candidates backed by PTI have filed petitions in the high courts, alleging that the polls were rigged.

Independent candidates affiliated with PTI also challenged the results of PP-164 and NA-118 in the Lahore High Court (LHC), where PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz won.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid also contested the victory of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 in Lahore in the LHC.

Another independent candidate, Shehzad Farooq, disputed the win of Maryam Nawaz in NA-119 in Lahore, while PTI-supported independent candidate Zaheer Abbas Khokhar challenged the win of PML-N candidate Ata Tarar in NA-127.

Rehana Dar, the mother of Usman Dar, asked the high court to recount the votes in NA-71 in Sialkot, where PML-N veteran Khawaja Asif won.