Masood Azhar

Pakistan has been under pressure from global powers to act against terror groups including JeM which are based out of its territory.

In big boost for India, France says will freeze assets of JeM chief Masood Azhar
File photo

Paris: France on Friday decided to freeze assets belonging to Masood Azhar, chief of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the French government confirmed.

The announcement came following a joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry.

The official statement added that France would discuss putting Masood Azhar on a European Union list of people suspected of being involved in terrorism.

Pakistan has been under pressure from global powers to act against terror groups including JeM which are based out of its territory.

JeM had earlier claimed responsibility for the ghastly February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

