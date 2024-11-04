In Canada, You Can Insult Indian Flag But Not Khalistani - Shocking Video Exposes Trudeau Govt

Anti-India Protest In Canada: Pro-Khalistani elements have been given a free hand in Canada by the Justin Trudeau government. On Monday, several Khalistani extremists led an attack on Hindus and a Hindu temple in Brampton. What is surprising is that the Canadian police remained mute spectators while Khalistan created anarchy in the temple. Whenever Khalistani stages a protest, they tear, kick and burn the Indian flag, an indication that they are sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

Now, a video of the protest has surfaced which exposed the Canadian government's dual standard against India. When Hindus in Canada started responding to Khalistanis by crushing and tearing the Khalistani flag, Canadian police picked the Khalistani flag from the ground and snatched the flags which were in possession of the Hindus. While Canadian police were quick to save Khalistani flags, they turn a blind eye when the Indian flag is insulted. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's love for Khalistan has turned the North American country into a safe haven for extremists and criminals, a sentiment often expressed by the Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs of India on Monday condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".

In a statement, the ministry also said that New Delhi remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The incident comes amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said.