India announces $12 million for 12 Pacific Island states for development projects

New York: Reaching out to the Pacific Island nations, India has announced $12 million grant towards the implementation of development projects in areas of their choice. This stands at $1 million for each of the 12 nations and was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders of the 12 Pacific Island countries.

The 12 nations are--Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu as part India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders’ Meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"I am happy to meet the Pacific Island countries. We are partners in developments. Through this meeting we will focus on increasing the cooperation," said PM Modi.

As part of India's global climate action programmes, concessional Line of Credit of $150 million can now be availed by the Pacific Island countries for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects. Many of the Pacific Island countries have joined New Delhi-led International Solar Alliance.

New Delhi has also offered to organize a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme.

India's outreach to the Pacific Island countries come as part of its Act East and Indopacific outreach polices. This led to the establishment of India–Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) forum. The first and second editions of FIPIC took place in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016) and the third will take place in Port Moresby in the first half of 2020.