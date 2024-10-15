Why Did India-Canada Diplomatic Relations Sour In 24 Hours? 10 Key Developments

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: The relationship between India and Canada has gotten sour significantly in the past 24 hours, though conditions have not been good for the past year. Since the assassination of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been mounting accusations over the Indian diplomats and linking them with the incident without producing significant evidence to support the claims.

Finally, the Indian government’s patience seems to have worn off as the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued a strong response in a 'tit for tat' style. Canada ordered six Indian diplomats to leave the country, and just hours later, India expelled six of Trudeau's diplomats.

The U.S. newspaper, The Washington Post, citing Canadian officials, reported that Canada had ordered six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and senior officials from the Toronto Consulate, to leave. Verma and other officials are expected to return to India within the next few days.

In a late evening statement, the Ministry of External Affair announced India’ decesion to expel six Canadian diplomats, including Chargé d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers and Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hébert, with an ultimatum to leave India by 11:59 p.m. on October 19. Other expelled diplomats include Mary Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chwipka, and Paula Orjuela (all First Secretaries). New Delhi further quashed any claims of High Commissioner Verma’s links and reiterated them to be Trudeau government’s political agenda focused on vote-bank politics.

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that Canada's Chargé d'Affaires was summoned and informed that the unfounded "targeting" of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, along with other diplomats and officials, was deemed “completely unacceptable.”

The Ministry of External Affairs while removing Indian diplomats from Toronto said, “It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security.”

Earlier on Monday an MEA statement revealed that India received a diplomatic message from Canada hours earlier, stating that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were under investigation in connection with a case in Canada. The same statement slammed the Canadian government’s ‘vote-bank’ politics and said that Trudeau’s ‘hostility’ towards India have been visible for quite some time now.

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated sharply since September last year, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation that Indian agents were 'possibly' involved in the assassination of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot and killed in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. New Delhi swiftly dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as 'ridiculous,' further deepening the diplomatic rift between the two nations.

Canada’s Response: Canadian Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Stewart Wheelers, speaking to the media in Delhi, stated that his government was acting in line with what India had long requested. He remarked, "Canada has provided credible and undeniable evidence of the links between Indian government agents and the killers of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. It is now time for India to honor its commitment and investigate those allegations." Wheelers further emphasized, "It is in the interest of both countries and our people to get to the bottom of this. Canada is ready to cooperate with India on this matter."

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its statement, referenced what it described as Prime Minister Trudeau's "naked interference" in India's internal affairs in December 2020, seemingly alluding to his remarks made during the farmers' protests.

This development comes as Trudeau prepares to testify before a commission on foreign interference. The Ministry of External Affairs accused his government of advancing an anti-India separatist agenda "for narrow political gain." The statement further alleged that "Trudeau’s government has knowingly allowed violent extremists and terrorists to harass, intimidate, and threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada under the pretext of free speech." It also criticized Canada for ignoring several of India’s extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime figures.