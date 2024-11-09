India-Canada Row: The relationship between India and Canada has been going downhill since Justin Trudeau assumed office in Ottawa. Not only this, the Khalistani extremism has witnessed an unprecedented rise putting the diplomatic relations between the two nations in a tailspin. Amid this, Canadian PM Trudeau has made a big admission over Khalistani's presence.

Speaking during a Diwali celebration, Trudeau said that while Khalistani supporters are present in India, they don't represent the whole Sikh community. Trudeau also said that while there are supporters of the Modi government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians as a whole.

Trudeau’s remarks on November 4 followed clashes at a consular camp held at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton between pro-Khalistan supporters and other attendees. He clarified that Modi supporters in Canada do not represent all Canadian Hindus. On November 6, addressing the House of Commons, Trudeau emphasized that those inciting violence “in no way represent” either the Sikh or Hindu communities in Canada.

Trudeau is all set to face the electorate in the upcoming general election. As per surveys, his popularity has been on the decline and his government's anti-India policy has ruined his image among Canadians. There are 2.3% pr over 8 lakhs Hindus in Canada while 2.1% or little over 7 lakhs Sikhs in Canada. They form a significant voting group and can shape results in about a dozen seats out of the total 338 in the House of Commons. Thus, the Trudeau government is trying to appease the Khalistani separatists thinking that it would help him win over the Sikh votes.