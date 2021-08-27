India condemns deadly bomb attacks near Kabul airport

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that India strongly condemned the explosion outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured. Today`s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," the statement said.

Over 35 people were reportedly killed after the blasts at Kabul airport, including four US marines. The blasts took place at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport and also ear the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport.

While condemning the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has issued a fresh warning in Kabul.

After the blasts, President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground.

Additionally, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport.

