‘India Counted 640 Million Votes In A Day, But California...’: Elon Musk On US Election System

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Sunday praised India’s electoral system, comparing it to that of the United States. The Tesla CEO took a jab at America’s 2024 Presidential election, which concluded earlier this month on November 5. While Donald Trump secured a clear mandate to return to the White House, the vote counting process is still ongoing.

On his platform, ‘X,’ Musk shared a post stating, “India counted 640 million votes in a single day. California is still counting 15 million votes... 18 days later.” He captioned it as “Tragic.”

India employs Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for vote counting, with one EVM randomly selected per assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency for VVPAT matching. This efficient process allows the total votes, including postal ballots, to be tallied within a single day or just a few hours.

In contrast, the vote-counting process in the United States is laborious. Ballots are counted manually, and results are shared with parties, officials, and the public. While preliminary results are usually announced on Election Night, final tallies, especially in close races, can take days to complete as every vote is carefully verified.

The United States recently held its four-yearly presidential election, electing Donald J. Trump as the new President. The Republican Party secured 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold needed for victory. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris managed to secure 226 electoral votes. Trump will officially assume the presidency after the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20.