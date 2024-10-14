India-Canada Row Latest Development: India and Canada's relations hit a new low on Monday after both sides levelled serious allegations against each other. Canada has accused Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Varma of interfering in the investigation related to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. After Canada's allegations, while India announced the withdrawal of some of its diplomatic staff from Ottawa, it also expelled six Canadian officials from New Delhi. On the other hand, Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Mike Duheme held a press conference where he accused Indian government agents' hand behind various criminal activites. Mike Duheme claimed that the RCMP has evidence but did not specify what it's.

India Expels Canadian Diplomats

In a retaliatory action after Canadian government's allegations, India has asked six Canadian diplomats to leave the country within five days. "The Government of India has decided to expel the following 6 Canadian Diplomats - Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner; Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner; Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary; lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary; Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary; Paula Orjuela, First Secretary. They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024," said the MEA.

The MEA's move came hours after it summoned Canadian Chargé d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler over the allegations made by the North American country. Earlier this evening, India announced to withdraw Varma and other diplomatic officials from Canada citing security threat to them. "It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government’s actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," said the MEA in a statement.

RCMP Accuses GoI Of 'Criminal Activity'

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Mike Duheme said that over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions & other criminal acts of violence. "In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement....The RCMP team has learnt a significant amount of information on breadth & depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, in consequential threats to the safety and security of Canadians & individuals living in Canada," said Duheme.

Reitereing the allegations made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, the Police Commissioner said, "Despite law enforcement's action, the harm has continued, posing a serious threat to our public safety. We reached a point where we felt that it was imperative to confront Govt of India and inform the public about some very serious findings that have been uncovered through our investigations."

The RCMP Commissioner also said that India did not respond to the law enforcement department's meeting request with the Indian counterparts. "There is a violent, extremist threat in Canada that Canada and India have been working on over the years. However, these threats are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate. Earlier this week, RCMP Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing made attempt to meet with the Indian law-enforcement counterparts to discuss violent, extremist that occurred in Canada and India & present evidence pertaining to agents of the Govt of India's involvement in serious criminal activity here in Canada. Unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful," he said.

He further said that the RCMP Deputy Commissioner met with officials of the Govt of India, alongside the National Security & Intelligence Advisor and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs over the weekend to discuss the issue." Through our National Task Force and other investigative efforts, the RCMP has obtained evidence that demonstrates four very serious issues - 1) violence, extremist impact in both countries, 2) links tying agents of the Govt of India to homicides & violent acts, 3) the use of organised crime to creat perception of unsafe environment targeting the South Asian community in Canada, 4) interference in democratic processes," he alleged.