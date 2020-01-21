India extends more relief to Rohingya refugees in Myanmar, supplies 20,000 kits of food items

New Delhi: Continuing its support to Rohingya refugees, India has delivered relief material to Myanmar consisting 20,000 kits of food items. Indian Envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed the kits of food items including rice, rice noodles, toor dal, chana dal, soya oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt and tarpaulin on Monday.

The handing over ceremony took place in the city of Sittwe, capital of the Rakhine Province in the presence of Myanmar's Social Welfare Minister Win Myat Aye and Rakhine Chief minister of the U Nyi Pu.

In 2019, India constructed 250 pre-fabricated houses for the refugees which were handed over to Rakhine government. Other than this, to impart skill training for the Rohingya youth to increase employability, India has built two centres in Pakokku and Myingyan and two others will be operational soon at Monywa and Thaton.

New Delhi plans to build new projects like construction of pre-schools, solar power supply, water supply, road constructions and these are under advance consideration. Earlier, India had provided medical equipment to upgrade the facilities at Sittwe General Hospital.

While in Myanmar, India is helping the Rohingya refugees to rebuild by providing infrastructure and skills, in Bangladesh, New Delhi through Operation Insaniyat is helping the refugees. In September 2017, India started the support operation for refugees in Bangladesh by supplying essential items.