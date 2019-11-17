India extends visa-on-arrival facility to UAE nationals

New Delhi: The government of India has decided to extend the visa-on-arrival facility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals and the new facility will come in effect from November 16, 2019. The step has been taken to further strengthen trade and people to people links with UAE. The move is also likely to improve the strategic ties between the two countries.

According to information shared by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the visa-on-arrival will be available to UAE nationals for a period of up to 60 days with double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes. This facility will be available at six designated International Airports namely, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The visa-on-arrival will be available only to those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-Visa or a normal paper Visa for India, irrespective of whether the person actually visited India or not, stated the statement issued by the Indian embassy.

However, the UAE nationals going to India for the first time are advised by the embassy to apply for e-Visa or a normal paper Visa. This scheme is also not applicable for Pakistan origin UAE nationals.

More information regarding the procedure can be obtained from the official site of Indian visa services.

