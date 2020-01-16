India gives befitting response to China's attempt to rake up Kashmir issue in UNSC

In yet another victory for India, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) thwarted China's attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, US. China on Wednesday had made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of 'Any Other Business Points', during UNSC`s closed-door meeting. However, no other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

This comes almost five months after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August. It should be noted that this is China`s second attempt to get the Kashmir issue on the agenda for consultations at the UN.

Live TV

India`s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of the Indian flag fluttering among those of other countries at the United Nations headquarters. He tweeted, "Today at UN...our flag is flying high. Those that launched a "False Flag" effort got a stinging response from our many friends..."

Today @UN...our flag is flying high. Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response from our many friends... pic.twitter.com/X0jJgassn2 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) January 15, 2020

"What we hoped happened today. Pakistan's false claims were exposed today in the UN. We are glad that many of our friends supported us and said this is a bilateral matter. Pakistan's process of telling lies to hide its imperfections is over today. We hope that Pakistan will learn something from today and will behave properly with India," said Akbaruddin.

He also said, "The outcome of the consultation is on expected lines. We are happy that neither the alarming scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by various representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible. We are glad that it was pointed out by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India. Pakistan's practice of using false credences to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today."

#WATCH New York: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador & Permanent Representative to United Nations speaks on China holding an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). pic.twitter.com/vWPBUlu4K5 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

According to news agency ANI, China`s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, warned against further escalation between India and Pakistan`s over Kashmir and hoped that the Security Council meeting would encourage both countries to seek a solution through dialogue. He told reporters after the closed-door meeting that China remains "concerned about the situation on the ground" in Kashmir. "I`m sure the meeting will help both parties to understand the risk of further escalation and encourage them to approach each other and to have dialogue and to seek means to seek solutions through dialogue," Zhang told ANI.

Members of the UNSC speaking on condition of anonymity said that China wanted a review of the UN observer mission in Kashmir, ANI added. But an overwhelming number in the 15-member council urged for de-escalation of tension and said that the dispute is bilateral and should be resolved by India and Pakistan. However, it was thwarted by other members led by the United States and France. No other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

Meanwhile, French diplomatic sources told ANI that their country`s position remains "unchanged" and the matter must be settled bilaterally between New Delhi and Islamabad. "France has noted the request of a UNSC member to raise Kashmir issue again in this body. France`s position is unchanged -- Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally as we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate to our partners on UNSC," sources told ANI.