India hands over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to Sri Lanka

"The fertilizer will contribute to food security and support the farmers of Sri Lanka," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • India handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to Sri Lanka on Monday
  • India has been at the forefront in helping crisis-laden Sri Lanka
  • Sri Lankans have been facing extreme shortage of essentials

Colombo: India on Monday handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to the crisis-ridden neighbour Sri Lanka."Adding to the fragrance of friendship and cooperation. High Commissioner formally handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer supplied under India`s special support to the people of Sri Lanka," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

"This follows 44,000 tonnes supplied last month under Indian support totalling about USD 4 billion in 2022. The fertilizer will contribute to food security and support the farmers of Sri Lanka. It demonstrates benefits to the people from close ties with #India and mutual trust and goodwill between #India and #Sri Lanka," added the High Commission of India.

 

India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per their requirements and is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance in time of need. Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people "require immediate humanitarian assistance."

With many Sri Lankans experiencing extreme shortages of essentials including food and fuel, peaceful protests began in March. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

