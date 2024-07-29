India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions, Advises To 'Exercise Caution'

The Indian embassy in Beirut has issued a cautionary advisory for its citizens living in Lebanon. The advisory comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The embassy urged Indian nationals to stay alert and maintain communication with them due to the recent developments in the region.

Contact Information For Indians

In their advisory, the Indian embassy emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and advised to exercise caution. Indian nationals in Lebanon or those planning to travel there are advised to contact the embassy through email at cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128.

What Is Happening In Lebanon?

The situation has intensified following an announcement by the Israeli military that its jets bombed Hezbollah's weapons depots and infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, on Sunday. This action was in response to an earlier incident where a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, resulting in the deaths of 12 children and teenagers. The Israeli military described this as the deadliest civilian attack since October 7.

There are growing concerns about a broader regional conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Notably, Hezbollah denied responsibility for the recent rocket attack. The White House National Security Council has engaged in discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts, aiming for a diplomatic solution to halt the hostilities in the border region.

Impact On Air Travel

The tensions have also impacted air travel. Flights at Beirut Airport have faced cancellations or delays, with Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) citing insurance risks due to the escalating conflict. Additionally, Lufthansa announced the suspension of five routes to and from Beirut, operated by Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa, until July 30, as a precautionary measure.