Over a month after accusingiIndian hand behind the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is now feeling the heat of India's counter-actions. It all started with Canada accusing India and firing one of the top diplomats of the country in September. India was quick to deny the allegation and took a series of countermeasures by firing Canada's top diplomat in Delhi. Weeks later, the Ministry of External Affairs of India asked Canada to pull out 41 diplomats to achieve diplomatic parity between the two nations saying that if the same was not done, New Delhi would unilaterally revoke their diplomatic immunity. Following India's warning, Canada shifted its 41 diplomats to different countries.

Very Concerned: Trudeau

Now, PM Trudeau reacted to the whole saga once again yesterday saying that the Indian government's crackdown on Canadian diplomats was making normal life difficult for millions of people in both countries. He also said that New Delhi is contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy. "It's something that has me very concerned for the well-being and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent," said Trudeau. He added that the Canadian diplomats' expulsion would hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada.

Violation Of International Law: Joy

His statement comes days after Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that revoking the diplomatic immunity of 41 diplomats is not only unprecedented but also contrary to international law. She also announced to cease operations of their three consulates in India.

Action As Per Vienna Convention: MEA

However, India again rejected Canada's statement saying that New Delhi's decision related to diplomatic parity is as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR). "The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.

US Expresses Concern

Meanwhile, the US has expressed concerns over the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India and urged the Indian government not to insist on reducing Canada's diplomatic presence. During a press briefing yesterday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Washington is concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India in response to the Indian government's demand and urged the Indian government to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation.