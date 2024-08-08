India Shuts Visa Centres In Bangladesh Amid 'Unstable Situation'

As Bangladesh continues to reel under violent protest despite appeals from opposition leaders and the army, all Indian visa application centres in the country have been shut until further notice. The violent protests have forced Sheikh Hasian to resign as the Prime Minister and flee the country while many judged have been forced to resign. The violent mob has continuously been damaging the state properties as well as the Hindu community.

All Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh will remain closed until further notice after unrest in the neighbouring country forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as Prime Minister and flee the country. The online portal to apply for an Indian visa now has a message, "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to an unstable situation. The next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day."

This comes a day after New Delhi evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh amid the volatile situation in the country. Indian diplomats, however, remain in the country and the missions are functional, sources in the government have said.

India has a high commission in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

India has earlier warned its residents to not travel to Bangladesh while cautioning those in Bangladesh to stay alert and avoid local travel while minimizing movement. "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises," said the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh.