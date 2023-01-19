India 'strongly condemns' back-to-back vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia: MEA

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, on Thursday (January 19), issued a statement on the recent vandalism of a Hindu temple - Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs along with other similar incidents that have occurred in the recent past. He stated that the MEA has taken cognizance of such events and "strongly condemn" them. India's Consulate General in Melbourne has taken up the matter with the local police of Carrum Downs, he further informed the public. Bagchi also stated that they've "requested expeditious investigation against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in future."

'Strongly condemn these actions': MEA

As quoted by ANI, Bagchi said, "We are aware that a couple of temples have recently been vandalised in Australia. We strongly condemn these actions. These actions have also been publically condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there."

We are aware that a couple of temples have recently been vandalised in Australia. We strongly condemn these actions. These actions have also been publically condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/qXyCgQbSZs — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistan supporters

The Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple was allegedly vandalised by Khalistan supporters on January 15 and the act was noticed the next day on January 16 when devotees thronged the temple to celebrate the three-day-long festival of 'Thai Pongal'.

The second Hindu temple was vandalized in Australia within a week. Is anyone asking why this is happening now? Hindu temples abroad were never targeted before. pic.twitter.com/WS7qyAKdse — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 17, 2023

Shockingly, another temple had been vandalised a week before the Shiva Vishnu temple incident. This was the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park. It was allegedly covered in anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

Hindu community deeply upset over recent vandalism

Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter President Makrand Bhagwat, as quoted by The Australia Today, said: “I can’t tell you how upset I am for witnessing a second Hindu Temple vandalised for Khalistan propaganda.”

Melbourne Hindu community member Sachin Mahate said: “If these Khalistan supporters have the courage they should go and draw graffiti on the Victorian Parliament building rather than target peaceful Hindu community’s religious places.”

“When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus,” The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

He added, “I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters.”

(With agency inputs)