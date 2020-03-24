India to evacuate 400 citizens stuck in coronavirus COVID-hit Iran

New Delhi: India will be evacuating 400 of its citizens on March 24 and March 28, 2020 via Wuhan Air. All these Indians are pilgrims and have been stranded in the west Asian country since the outbreak of the Coronavirus Crisis.

India has so far evacuated 389 Indians from Iran in 4 batches. The last batch came from Iran on March 16 bringing 53 Indians--52 students and one teacher.

New Delhi has so far evacuated 1500 of its citizens from China, Japan, Iran and Italy. The evacuations started from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the crisis earlier this year. First evacuation flight went to Wuhan on January 31 and India carried out 2 more evacuations from the city later getting back more than 700 of its citizens.

India has also evacuated 48 citizens of 10 foreign countries during the various missions which include citizens of 4 South Asian countries--Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Bangladeshi citizens formed the largest group at 23, followed by the Maldives at 9, Sri Lanka at 2 and Nepal at one.

