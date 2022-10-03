NewsWorld
HATE CRIME

India urges Canada to probe 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita park in Brampton

"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • India condemned a 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita park in Canada
  • It urged authorities to take prompt action
  • A sign with the park's name was allegedly vandalised

Trending Photos

India urges Canada to probe 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita park in Brampton

New Delhi: Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action.

"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.

Also Read: 'Stay Alert, 'HATE CRIMES' rising': India WARNS its nationals in Canada

A sign with the park`s name was allegedly vandalized and officials have ordered a probe, said city Mayor Patrick Brown, who confirmed the incident on Twitter. Condemning the incident, Brown said, "We have zero tolerance for this."

He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation, adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day