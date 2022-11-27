topStoriesenglish
Indian Americans protest outside Pakistan embassy on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The 26/11 terror attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba
NEW YORK: On the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008, the Indian Americans and the Indian diaspora in the US staged protests outside the Pakistan Consulate in New York. The demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago & Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey. 

The 26/11 terror attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), whose chief Hafiz Saeed has been designated a global terrorist by the UN. Saeed moves around freely in Pakistan under the protection of its army.

 

Sindhi nationalist, Zafar Sahito of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) says that Pakistan shelters and promotes terror leaders like LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in a bid to blackmail and terrorise other countries. He adds that Pakistan accords terrorists a lot of dignity and provides them high levels of security.

Indian groups in London too plan to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. The protests also underline the fact that justice has not been given to the families of hundreds of people killed by Pakistan-trained terrorists.

Fourteen years back, ten LeT terrorists from Karachi in Pakistan reached India`s financial powerhouse Mumbai and launched gun and grenade attacks on the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji rail terminus, the Chabad House, Cama hospital, Leopold Cafe and Nariman House business.

(With IANS inputs)

