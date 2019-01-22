Indian astrologer arrested in Australia for sexually assaulting teenage girl

An astrologer of Indian origin was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Sydney in Australia. According to a report in 9News, the astrologer allegedly convinced the girl to come to the astrology centre, and allegedly sexually assaulted her after she reached there.

The incident occurred on Sunday. The self-proclaimed fortune teller was identified as 31-year-old Arjun Maniyappa, and the victim was reportedly a 14-year-old girl.

Though the police initially did not arrest Muniyappa, for there was no statement from the complainant, he was nabbed on Monday at Sydney airport. The report said that he was making an attempt to flee to Singapore, before which he was nabbed.

Muniyappa is yet to move an application for bail, but has demanded a Tamil interpreter. He has reportedly been charged with intentionally sexually touching a child under 16 and aggravated sexual assault on a child under 16.