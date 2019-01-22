हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Indian astrologer arrested in Australia for sexually assaulting teenage girl

The self-proclaimed fortune teller was identified as 31-year-old Arjun Maniyappa, and the victim was reportedly a 14-year-old girl.

Indian astrologer arrested in Australia for sexually assaulting teenage girl

An astrologer of Indian origin was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Sydney in Australia. According to a report in 9News, the astrologer allegedly convinced the girl to come to the astrology centre, and allegedly sexually assaulted her after she reached there.

The incident occurred on Sunday. The self-proclaimed fortune teller was identified as 31-year-old Arjun Maniyappa, and the victim was reportedly a 14-year-old girl.

Though the police initially did not arrest Muniyappa, for there was no statement from the complainant, he was nabbed on Monday at Sydney airport. The report said that he was making an attempt to flee to Singapore, before which he was nabbed.

Muniyappa is yet to move an application for bail, but has demanded a Tamil interpreter. He has reportedly been charged with intentionally sexually touching a child under 16 and aggravated sexual assault on a child under 16.

Tags:
AustraliaSydneyAstrologer sexual assaultIndian astrologer
Next
Story

India in touch with Russian agencies for inputs on Indian nationals: Raveesh Kumar

Must Watch

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam district