Indian Bus Attacked In Bangladesh; Locals Allegedly Raise Anti-India Slogans

A bus traveling from Agartala to Kolkata was allegedly attacked in Bangladesh, Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury claimed. The incident reportedly took place on Bishwa Road in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh, according to the minister's statement.

Chief Minister Manik Saha took cognisance of the matter and voiced concerns over the ongoing unrest in Neighbour Bangladesh. He said that the whole world is witnessing how they were facing oppression in Bangladesh. "Since our state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, I have asked the BSF and the police to maintain strict vigil along the international border," Saha added.

"A Sahyamoli Paribahan bus on the way from Tripura to Kolkata was attacked in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road. The incident terrified Indian passengers on the bus. The bus was maintaining its lane when a truck intentionally hit it. At this point, an autorickshaw came in front of the bus, and the bus and the auto-rickshaw collided," Chowdhury shared photos of the bus in a Facebook post on Saturday, detailing the incident.

Following the incident, locals reportedly began threatening Indian passengers on the bus, Chowdhury stated. They allegedly raised anti-India slogans, used abusive language, and issued life threats to the passengers. Chowdhury condemned the act and urged the authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian travelers.

Buses run between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka, offering a faster and cheaper alternative to other modes of travel. This route significantly shortens the distance compared to the train journey through Assam, which typically takes more than 30 hours, and is more affordable than flying.

