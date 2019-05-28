Indian High Commission invites Pakistan PM Imran Khan, other dignitaries for iftar party

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has extended an invite to Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top dignitaries for an iftar party on June 1. The invite is sent every year during Ramzan by the Indian High Commission. Usually, the Prime Minister of Pakistan does not attend the iftar party even as other senior government officials and ministers do make it a point to be present.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack and the air strikes by the Indian Air Force on February 26 on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps.

On Sunday, Pakistani PM Imran Khan called up Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on for his thumping victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019. During the conversation, PM Modi "stressed on creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism which is essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region."

Sunday's call was the first conversation between the two leaders after the Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had died.

It may be mentioned that till now, no invite has also been sent to Pakistani PM Imran Khan for the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30.

Both the prime ministers will, however, meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in June.