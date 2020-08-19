Indian mission in Mali cautions Indian nationals amid coup

New Delhi: Amidst coup in the Western African country of Mali, the Indian mission in Mali has advised caution for Indian nationals. Indian envoy to Mali Anjani Kumar said, "All embassy members are at home and safe. We sent them back after the first indication of disturbance. Requested all Indians to stay home in view of developments."

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was removed after a mutiny by soldiers. The prime minister of the country has also been removed from office by the soldiers.

Around 250-300 Indians are present in the country. Most of them are in the retail business, mining, power, and steel.

Ousted Malian President Keita had visited India twice, one in 2018 to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and before that in 2015 to take part in India Africa Summit. Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa.