Indian news channels, except DD news, switched off in Nepal

New Delhi: Nepali Cable TV providers on Thursday (July 9) told ANI that signals for Indian news channels have been switched off in the country. No official government order of the same till now, it further said.

On switching off Indian News Channels, Nepal government Spokesperson Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada said, "We request not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighboring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies."

"Note: Indian news channels but for DD news banned by MSOs (not Nepal govt per se). Pak and Chinese and other news channels on air," the statement said.

The latest development came amid ongoing political turmoil in the Himalayan nation.

Earlier in the day, Nepalese MP Sarita Giri, who had defied her party's stand to endorse the constitutional amendment to revise the country's new map, officially lost her membership of Parliament.

Sarita Giri had defied her party's decision to unanimously endorse the constitutional amendment to revise Nepal's map to include three key places from Indian territory.