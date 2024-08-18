Indian-Origin Couple, Daughter Killed In US Car Accident, 14-Year-Old Son Survives

An Indian-origin family met with a fatal road accident in Texas, USA, while taking their daughter to college, resulting in the death of the parents and the daughter, and leaving their 14-year-old son as the sole survivor. Arvind Mani, aged 45, his wife Pradeepa, aged 40, and their daughter Andril, aged 17, all residents of Leander, lost their lives in the collision that occurred on Wednesday near Lampasas County, as reported by the Austin American Statesman.

The couple's son, Adiryan, aged 14, was not present in the car at the time of the accident. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a 2004 Cadillac CTS, driven by 31-year-old Jacinto Gudino Duran from Copperas Cove, was traveling south on US Route 281 while a 2024 Kia Telluride, driven by Mani, was heading north.

The investigators found that the Cadillac's right rear tire had blown out, leading to the crash, as per FOX10TV.com. Eyewitnesses reported that the Cadillac was speeding before it veered off its path due to the blowout.

The loss of control resulted in the Cadillac crossing into the northbound lane, directly into the path of the Kia, causing a severe collision that significantly damaged both vehicles, according to officials.

"This is one of the most severe crashes I've witnessed in my 26 years of service, given the extensive damage and the tragic loss of life," stated Trooper Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Yosilu Gasman Martinez-Lopez, 23, from Copperas Cove, was also identified as a passenger in the Cadillac. Pradeepa and Andril were the two passengers in the Kia. All five individuals involved in the accident were declared deceased at the scene.

Mani and his wife were en route to North Texas to drop their daughter off at college, leaving their son at home as he had school that day, added Trooper Washko.

Andril, a recent graduate from Rouse High School, was set to begin her college journey at the University of Dallas, where she planned to study computer science, according to the GoFundMe set up for her brother.

The Rouse High School community is mourning the tragic loss of one of our Raiders from the Class of 2024, Andril Arvind," stated a letter to parents from the principal of the school.

"Andril and her parents were involved in a car accident this morning, and it is with heavy hearts that we inform you there were no survivors. This devastating news has deeply affected our campus and touched many within our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Andril's family and friends."

As of Saturday, a GoFundMe campaign has collected over USD 758,000 to aid the surviving family member, Adiryan, who has recently begun his ninth-grade year.