Indian origin doctor Jitendra Kumar Rathod dies in UK due to coronavirus COVID-19

UK-based Indian origin doctor Jitendra Kumar Rathod, who worked for years in the National Health Service (NHS), died on Monday (April 6) after being infected by coronavirus COVID-19.

Confirming Rathod's death, the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: “It is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Mr Jitendra Rathod, Associate Specialist in Cardio-thoracic Surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, has passed away”.

The board added: “He died early this morning on our General Intensive Care unit after testing positive for Covid-19. Jitu had worked in the Department of Cardio-thoracic Surgery since the mid-1990s and came back to UHW in 2006 after a brief stint abroad”.

“He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients. He was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all. He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being. His commitment to the specialty was exemplary,” the board said in a tribute.

Rathod is survived by his wife and two sons.

Notably, several Indian doctors and nurses are among NHS staff working round-the-clock in treatment of coronavirus patients in hospitals across the UK.

Dr Rathod went to the UK after earning his MBBS degree from Bombay University.

Talking to Telegraph, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the chairman of the British Medical Association said that the death of Dr Rathod illustrates how Indian origin doctors are fighting on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus.

He said: “The BMA council represents doctors across the UK working in all specialties. Up to 40 per cent of doctors in the UK are of BAME (Black Asian and Minority Ethnic) origin – the first four doctors who died with Covid-19 were all of BAME origin. The Asian proportion (of doctors in the UK) is about 30 per cent.”

“We knew before the virus outbreak that the NHS simply would not function without the contribution of our Asian doctors. They have been integral to the survival of the NHS as a public service. What this has highlighted now is what a debt of gratitude we owe to our international medical workforce and specifically the Asian medical workforce," added Nagpaul.