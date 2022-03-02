Indians stranded in Ukraine’s Odessa to be evacuated via Moldova to Romania

The Indian embassy in Romania is coordinating with the Moldovan authorities to facilitate movement of Indian nationals stranded in Odessa (Ukraine) to Bucharest (Romania) via Moldova. Airspace in Moldova is closed, and that is the reason why Indians are being sent to Bucharest.

The embassy is organising two routes for buses - one set of buses for those crossing the Palanca border (Ukraine-Moldova) and being sent directly to Romania without stopping in Moldova. The bus services are being provided free of cost.

Since March 01, about 250 students have crossed over to Romania. They have all been sent by buses organised by the embassy directly to Romania (Bucharest) from the border. About 80-100 nationals are still left in and around Chisinău (capital) and most of them will be leaving by a bus on March 02.

In Bucharest, the Indian Embassy is helping the Indian nationals with flights under Operation Ganga. The embassy, in coordination with the Romanian authorities, has ensured that no visa is required to exit Romania via special flights.

