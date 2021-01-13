हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSA Ajit Doval

India's NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan leadership in Kabul to support peace process

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Kabul, in the first high-level visit from Delhi to Afghanistan amid the peace process.

India&#039;s NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan leadership in Kabul to support peace process
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Kabul, in the first high-level visit from Delhi to Afghanistan amid the peace process. During his 2-day visit, he met his counterpart Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib and called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

During NSA's meet with President Ghani, counter-terror and building regional consensus for supporting peace in Afghanistan were the key topics.

President Ghani said the "Afghan Defense and Security Forces are guarantors of stability in Afghanistan and are at the forefront of the war against regional and global terrorism." Adding, "Afghanistan and

India in joint efforts with NATO and the United States will be able to succeed in the fight against terrorism."

Last year saw 3 high-level visits from Afghanistan. These are, visit by Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice president of Afghanistan, Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr

Live TV

Abdullah Abdullah, and Senior Afghan politician Ata Mohammad Noor.

India and Afghanistan have had a close engagement with New Delhi being the biggest financial support of the country in the region. Other than mega infrastructure projects like the India Afghanistan friendship dam, and the Afghan Parliament, India has been helping the capacity building especially by providing scholarships to many Afghan students.  During the COVID crisis, India sent 75,000 tonnes of wheat and

20 tonnes of life-saving medicines and other equipment to Afghanistan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NSA Ajit DovalAfghan President Ashraf GhaniIndia-Afghan Friendship DamUSASouth AsiaAfghanistan
Next
Story

US House begins debate on impeachment of President Donald Trump
  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M13S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is Congress protecting Mukhtar Ansari?