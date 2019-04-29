close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 29

More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra, on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 29
Reuters photo

Jakarta: Landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 29 people in Indonesia, the disaster agency said on Monday, with thousands taking shelter in evacuation centres amid fears of disease.

More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra, on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

Hundreds of buildings had been damaged, along with roads and bridges, with two districts cut off by landslides, adding that the floodwater had subsided in some places.

Displaced villagers needed tents, boats, food and water, while heavy equipment was also needed to build temporary bridges.

Authorities have warned of the risk of disease spreading due to the lack of clean water.

Tags:
IndonesiaJakartaIndonesia floodsTorrential rainBengkuluSumatra
Next
Story

Sri Lanka bans face veils after attacks by Islamist militants

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum