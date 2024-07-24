Influencers Clean Abandoned Grave for Free; Netizens Praises Efforts- Watch Viral Video

A video of a social media influencer cleaning a neglected grave went viral on the internet. The woman says she is doing it for free as she believes, “Everyone deserves a beautiful resting place.” The video breaks the internet with millions of views and varied comments from the viewers.

The video was posted by @InternetH0F on X's (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Did y’all see that too, or am I Bugging?” The video features the influencer, cleaning the grave, asking several questions depicting her curiosity and sharing a transformation of it.

The woman says, “I’m at the graveyard at night cleaning this abandoned grave for free. I have so many questions in my head- What happened? How did this grave get dirty? Who’s buried here?

Adding to that she informs, “Her name is Bienvenida. Her name means ‘welcome in Espanol.”

Informing about cleaning the grave she says, “Bienvenida died on July 23, 1980 her star sign is Aries. My best friend is Aries.”

Telling about the grave she says, “Wait a minute, her grave should be welcoming, too! But right now, this is the dirtiest grave that I have ever seen. That’s so unfair! Everyone deserves a beautiful resting place. I wonder what Bienvenida’s life was like. Does she like chocolate cupcakes? What killed her?”

“This transformation was a lot of work. I might be here all night, but it’s so fun, "says the influencer while cleaning the grave. The video ends with the graves, white-washed and decorated with flowers.

Watch The Video Here:

Did y'all see that too or am I buggin? pic.twitter.com/766mtxfxoO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 21, 2024

The video got massive popularity with over 31 million views, more than 90,000 likes and 2000 comments. Netizens start a debate in the comment section where some are praising the efforts while others find it strange.

Here’s how internet users react:

“How do people feel comfortable doing things like this”

“There’s just something appealing about a pretty woman cleaning things.”

“What a beautiful gesture!”