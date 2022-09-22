Instagram down for thousands of users; netizens flood Twitter with memes
According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing Instagram.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Social networking service Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday (September 22, 2022), according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the Meta Platform (META.O), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
The outage, however, may be affecting a larger number of users.
Instagram crashes, netizens flood Twitter with memes
Meanwhile, netizens have flooded microblogging and social networking service Twitter with memes.
People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022
me apologising to my internet after blaming it for instagram being down #instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/Zb64eWw7jn — Indian Tweets - Ankit (@indiantweets__2) September 22, 2022
#instagramdown
Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working... pic.twitter.com/oXtffOW4Oo— Hritik Hindustani (@the_hritik__07) September 22, 2022
Me opening Instagram and watching it crash two seconds after. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bTAXsASkL2 — (@Dignan1) September 22, 2022
Whenever instagram crash#instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/QTfD7FPk80 — (@InsanelySsane) September 22, 2022
Meta has so far not commented on the issue.
ALSO READ | Instagram working on 'Nudity Protection' feature for chats
Live Tv
More Stories