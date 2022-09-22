Instagram down for thousands of users; netizens flood Twitter with memes

New Delhi: Social networking service Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday (September 22, 2022), according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the Meta Platform (META.O), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage, however, may be affecting a larger number of users.

Instagram crashes, netizens flood Twitter with memes

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded microblogging and social networking service Twitter with memes.

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022

me apologising to my internet after blaming it for instagram being down #instagramdown #instagramcrash pic.twitter.com/Zb64eWw7jn — Indian Tweets - Ankit (@indiantweets__2) September 22, 2022

#instagramdown



Me calling my friend to check if Instagram is working... pic.twitter.com/oXtffOW4Oo September 22, 2022

Me opening Instagram and watching it crash two seconds after. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bTAXsASkL2 — (@Dignan1) September 22, 2022

Meta has so far not commented on the issue.

