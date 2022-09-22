NewsWorld
Instagram down for thousands of users; netizens flood Twitter with memes

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Social networking service Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday (September 22, 2022), according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the Meta Platform (META.O), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. 

The outage, however, may be affecting a larger number of users.

Instagram crashes, netizens flood Twitter with memes

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded microblogging and social networking service Twitter with memes. 

Meta has so far not commented on the issue.

ALSO READ | Instagram working on 'Nudity Protection' feature for chats

