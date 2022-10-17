International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: Significance, Theme and the real meaning of this day

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: On October 17th 1987, the Trocadéro in Paris was swamped with thousands of people to observe the first International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. This place in Paris holds high regard because the 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' was signed here in the year 1948 to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger.

The convictions proclaimed on that day are inscribed in a commemorative stone replica in the garden of United Nations Headquarters which is the site of the annual commemoration organized by the United Nations Secretariat in New York. The original commemorative stone stands tall on the Trocadéro grounds.

The observance of October 17th also reflects the willingness of people living in poverty to use their expertise to contribute to the eradication of poverty.

Significance

This day is observed by recognising the effort and the daily struggle of those who live in poverty and by giving them a platform from which to voice the general public's needs and concerns. For poverty to be eradicated, it must be treated as a global issue.

History

The commemoration of the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger in Paris was the first incident and the historical background of this day. With people gathering at the Trocadéro in Paris. They stated that the need to band together to address poverty was a violation of human rights. On December 22, 1992, the United Nations General Assembly, through resolution 47/196 declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Theme

This year’s theme for International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is “Dignity For All in Practice”. Dignity for all in practice is the umbrella theme of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty for 2022-2023. The dignity of the human being is not only a fundamental right in itself but constitutes the basis of all other fundamental rights. Therefore, “Dignity” is not an abstract concept: it belongs to each and every one. Today, many people living in persistent poverty experience their dignity being denied and disrespected as stated on the UN website.

This is the 30th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, where in a world characterized by an unprecedented level of economic development, technological means and financial resources, millions of persons are living in extreme poverty is a moral outrage.

Poverty is not solely an economic issue, but rather a multidimensional phenomenon that encompasses a lack of both income and the basic capabilities to live in dignity.