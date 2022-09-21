International Day of Peace 2022: Why is the day celebrated?

New Delhi: On September 21, the world celebrates International Day of Peace. As the name implies, this day is dedicated to promoting the concept of global peace. However, achieving peace entails far more than simply laying down arms. The day's goal is to raise public awareness about violence issues through education and to encourage people to live together in harmony and peace. Everything you need to know about the International Day of Peace is right here.

Wednesday's #PeaceDay is calling attention to the need to end racism to build a more peaceful world.



We all have a role to play in fostering peace -- and tackling racism is a crucial way to contribute. https://t.co/OnNmU2B6Ux #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/VTu6n08s1E — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2022

Theme for the International Day of Peace 2022

According to the United Nations, the theme for the day this year is "End Racism. Build Peace." The United Nations is striving to create a society in which every individual, regardless of race, feels safe and can thrive. To ensure global peace, addressing racism is a priority, especially now, when the world has suffered so much as a result of the pandemic and wars in various countries that have forced people to flee their homes.

Here’s the history of International Day of Peace

In the year 1981, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared a day dedicated to "commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples."

The first International Day of Peace was observed in 1982, and September 21 was designated as Peace Day. Two decades later, in 2001, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of nonviolence and cease-fire.

What’s the Significance of the day?

Peace among societies, both within and between nations, results in trust, inclusiveness, and cooperation. The goal of commemorating International Day of Peace is to promote peaceful coexistence among individuals. It is a day of celebration to honour all those who have built and continue to build a Culture of Peace. The United Nations invites everyone on the planet to work toward a world where harmony triumphs over hostility.

So, what is the symbol of International peace day?

The United Nations Association of Japan donated the Peace Bell in 1954. It has become customary to ring the bell twice a year: on the first day of spring, at the Vernal Equinox, and on September 21st, International Day of Peace.