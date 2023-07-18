International Nelson Mandela Day: When Mandela Wore Rugby Jersey Of A White South African

Nelson Mandela championed the cause of humanity as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa. In November 2009, to recognise the former South African President’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, UN General Assembly declares 18 July "Nelson Mandela International Day". On this day, read one of the interesting anecdotes from Mandela's life:

One interesting lesser-known story about Nelson Mandela is his involvement in the 1995 Rugby World Cup held in South Africa. This event played a significant role in uniting a nation that was once deeply divided along racial lines.

Before Mandela became the President of South Africa, the country was plagued by apartheid, a system of racial segregation and discrimination. The majority black population was oppressed and marginalized by the white minority government. Mandela himself had been imprisoned for 27 years as a political prisoner before being released in 1990.

After being released and becoming the country's first black president in 1994, Mandela faced the enormous challenge of reconciling a nation deeply scarred by years of racial tension and violence. Sports had long been a reflection of this divide, and rugby was considered a sport of the white South African minority, with the national rugby team, the Springboks, being a symbol of the apartheid regime.

However, Mandela recognized the potential power of sports to bring the nation together. Despite some of his closest advisors advising against it, Mandela chose to embrace the Springboks and the 1995 Rugby World Cup, which was hosted in South Africa. He saw an opportunity to use the event as a catalyst for unity.

As the tournament progressed, the Springboks advanced to the finals, where they faced off against the heavily favored New Zealand All Blacks. On the day of the final match, Mandela made a bold and unannounced move that would become an iconic moment in history. He walked onto the field wearing a Springboks jersey with the number 6, the jersey of the team's captain, Francois Pienaar, who was a white South African.

Mandela's appearance in the Springboks jersey sent a powerful message of support and unity to both the black and white communities in South Africa. It signified that the sport was no longer just for the privileged white minority but belonged to all South Africans, regardless of race.

The Springboks went on to win the final, defeating the All Blacks 15-12 in extra time. The victory sparked jubilation across the country, and for many, it symbolized the dawning of a new era of hope and reconciliation.

This story illustrates Mandela's ability to use sports as a tool to bridge racial divides and promote national unity. The 1995 Rugby World Cup and Mandela's role in it were later immortalized in the 2009 Clint Eastwood-directed film "Invictus," starring Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela and Matt Damon as Francois Pienaar.