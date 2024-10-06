Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant delivered a strong message on Sunday regarding the recent missile attack from Iran, stating that it did not even "scratch" the Israeli Air Force (IAF) facilities. Speaking to air and ground teams at the IAF’s Nevatim base, he emphasized that any adversary looking to harm Israel should first consider the current situations in Gaza and Beirut.

"The Iranians have not even scratched the capabilities of the Air Force," Gallant asserted. "Not a single squadron has been damaged, not a single plane has been damaged, there is not a single runway that is not available for takeoff, and there is no damage to our continuity."

On Tuesday, Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, allegedly in retaliation for the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and IRGC commander Major General Seyyed Abbas Nilforoushan. However, Israel reported that most of the missiles were intercepted or struck open areas, causing minimal damage. The IDF confirmed "isolated" impacts in central Israel and several more in southern Israel.

Gallant, addressing the soldiers, took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind potential aggressors, "Whoever thinks that by trying to attack Israel he will deter us from reacting, should look at what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Beirut — things are very clear." Along with his comments, he shared a video showcasing his interaction with the troops who have been on high alert for the past year, operating in both defensive and offensive roles.

As tensions rise, Iran has warned of targeting Israeli refineries and gas fields should retaliatory strikes occur. In a resolute tone, Gallant added, "We are strong, both in defence and attack, and we will express it in the way we choose, at the time we choose, in the place we choose. These things are for us not just a statement but a work plan."