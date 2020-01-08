Iran launches second series of rockets toward US targets in Iraq; security beefed up around White House

Baghdad: The second series of rockets have been launched toward US targets in Iraq soon after over a dozen ballistic missiles struck two military bases used by US forces in Iraq, Iranian media reported.

Earlier, following the attacks at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon had said that Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril. However, Iran`s Tasmin News Agency said that over 35 rockets were launched by Iran`s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Security has been beefed up around the White House amid heightened tensions with Iran, CNN reported citing a law enforcement official. A US Secret Service official declined to comment, passing along a statement released by the agency, saying it "continually assesses the threat environment surrounding all protectees. "US Secret Service officers with assault rifles were spotted at checkpoints near the White House.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the attack on US facilities in Iraq and is consulting with the national security team regarding the situation. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was also briefed on Iran`s attacks on bases hosting US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

"Vice President Pence was briefed on Iran`s attacks on bases hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. The VP has been in continuous contact with the entire national security team and, at the President`s direction, VP Pence completed calls to Congressional leadership," said Press Secretary for Mike Pence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she is closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. "Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford a war," Pelosi tweeted.

The attack comes days after Washington assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Iran`s semi-official news agency Fars News Agency tweeted a purported video of missiles firing and said "Start of Iran`s vengeful US retaliation / Moment of Iranian missile firing at US base in Ain al-Assad.