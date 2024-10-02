Iran Targets Mossad Headquarters- Missile Leaves 30-Feet Deep, 50-Feet Wide Crater 

Iran launched ballistic missiles aimed at two military bases in Israel and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, ANI reported citing Iranian state television, said Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's top military officer.

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, informed Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit were struck in the Tuesday night attack, which he called 'Operation True Promise II.'

A video circulating on social media shows craters and debris outside Mossad's headquarters. Reports indicate that one of the craters is approximately 30 feet deep and 50 feet wide.

According to the ANI reports citing Tehran Times, the Nevatim air base is home to Israel's F-35 fighter jets, which reportedly conducted bombings in Beirut on September 27 after departing from this military facility. The Iranian news outlet stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used hypersonic Fatah missiles to target the three locations.

Bagheri also said that Iran knowingly did not attack civilian targets and infrastructure. He stated that the ballistic missile attack was carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran's military actions against Israel were carried out by its legitimate rights and to ensure peace and security for both Iran and the broader region.