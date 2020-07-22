Iran will strike reciprocal blow against US for killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against the US for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran`s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to Khamenei`s official website.

On January 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.