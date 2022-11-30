Iranian actors, directors stage anti-Hijab protests, pose without headscarves- WATCH Video

Tehran: Iran has been facing an uproar against the government since the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who passed away in police custody after getting arrested by ‘mortality police’ for not wearing the hijab properly. Since then the protesters have vented their anger over the treatment of women and wider repression in the Islamic Republic in Iran’s capital, Tehran. Women around the globe have stood in solidarity with Iranian women's plight in rallies and demonstrations by cutting or shaving their hair in public or while being filmed. Similarly, global icon Priyanka Chopra also extended her support to protestors who have been a part of the uproar over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Recently, a group of actors and filmmakers in Iran showed solidarity by 'silently protesting' without headscarves. The video is uploaded by Iranian director and actor Soheila Golestani on her official Instagram handle. The video shows Golestani joining director Hamid Pourazaei in the frame along with other actors and fellow filmmakers. The women can be seen breaking Iran's mandatory norm of wearing a hijab in public places, as none of the women in the video are wearing a headscarf.

All individuals are wearing black and looking defiantly toward the camera. The post was uploaded on Instagram two days ago and the caption of the post was in Persian. "The show is over and the truth is exposed our real heroes, the nameless people. We don't line out our mistakes. Again we practice and we learn... There are countless ways and hope for a new day, a lot. Video by #mahsaamini" read the caption of the post.

The video has garnered over 88,000 likes and over 6,000 netizens have commented on the post. The video is being shared and reposted widely and has caught the eye of the netizens.