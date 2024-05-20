Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Dead: What Happens Next If Prez Dies In Office?

The rescues in Iran managed to locate the debris of the helicopter that crashed yesterday. The helicopter was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. As per the latest update, there were no signs of lives at the crash site and thus, both the leaders have been assumed dead. Now, the question is, what happens next if the Iranian President dies in office?

Iranian TV confirmed that President Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, East Azarbaijan Imam of Friday Prayer Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other passengers martyred in a helicopter crash in northwest of of the country.

Here are brief details about what Iran's constitution says if a president is incapacitated or dies in office:

* According to Article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution, the first vice president takes over if a president dies in office. However, the vice president will have to take confirmation of the supreme leader of Iran.

* The Vice President will be an interim President until a new president is elected.

* A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

Iran's Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar is next in line to take charge in place of Raisi. Ebrahim Raisi was elected president in 2021. He was elected President of Iran in his second election as he lost the first one he contested in 2017. Now, under the current timetable, presidential elections are due to take place in 2025. However, due to Raisi's demise, the Presidential polls will have to be Pre-poned and held before July 10, 2024. (With Reuters inputs)