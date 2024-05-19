Iranian President Raisi’s Chopper Suffers 'Hard Landing': Reports

The chopper carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly met with a rough landing on Sunday. As per report by Reuters, the rescue teams are on their way to the site.

As per the agency’ report, the Iranian media has given contradictory statement about the accident. There has not been any official confirmation of the matter yet.

President Raisi was traveling with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and other officials, repored the Associated Press citing IRNA. Raisi was travelling in Iran’s East Azebaijin province, when the incident occured near Jolfa, located 600 kilometeres northwest of Tehran, reported AP.

A local government official also mentioned the word "crash" to describe the incident but admitted to an Iranian newspaper that he had not yet visited the site.

Earlier on Sunday, Raisi met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on their shared border to officially open the Qiz Qalasi Dam, which was built in cooperation on the Aras River.

This is a developing story.