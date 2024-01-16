trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710140
Iran's Iron Women: Meet Brave Woman Now Leading The Anti-Hijab Protest

Seizing the opportunity, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, both serving sentences, covered the entire episode as journalists. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Throughout history, governments worldwide have often sought to suppress dissenting voices. When these voices challenge the policies of Islamic governments, the consequences can be dire. However, some have dared to defy oppressive regimes without fear of the repercussions. One such example is the story of Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who recently obtained bail in the Mahsa Amini case in 2022, though another case remains pending.

Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi found themselves in legal trouble due to Iran's strict dress code for women. According to this regulation, any woman appearing in public spaces must wear a headscarf. In 2022, outspoken journalist Mahsa Amini faced opposition from the Iranian government for challenging the restrictive policies. Amini, known for her independent views, was arrested, and tragically, she died during custody. This incident sparked outrage in Iran.

Seizing the opportunity, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, both serving sentences, covered the entire episode as journalists. Their coverage did not sit well with Iranian authorities, leading to legal action against them. The Iranian agencies disapproved of their coverage, resulting in charges filed against both journalists. The court sentenced them, accusing them of playing into the hands of Iran's staunch enemy, the United States, which poses a threat to Iran's stability and existence.

After a year of serving their sentences, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi have been released from Evin Prison. However, their freedom is short-lived, as they face new charges for appearing in public without a headscarf. In October 2022, during the sentencing, the court made remarks suggesting that both journalists were playing into the hands of the United States, a nation considered a constant threat to Iran. The court handed down a 13-year sentence for Niloofar Hamidi and a 12-year sentence for Elaheh Mohammadi.

The ordeal highlights the challenges faced by journalists who choose to speak out against oppressive government policies. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi's courage in the face of adversity serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom of expression in Iran.

