close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iraq

Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad until further notice: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi

Iraq is declaring a curfew in Baghdad starting early on Thursday until further notice, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced late on Wednesday, after two days of nationwide anti-government protests turned violent.

Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad until further notice: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi
Pic courtesy: Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq is declaring a curfew in Baghdad starting early on Thursday until further notice, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced late on Wednesday, after two days of nationwide anti-government protests turned violent.

"Statement from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces: all vehicles and individuals are totally forbidden to move in Baghdad as of 5 am today, Thursday, and until further notice," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

Live TV

Travellers to and from Baghdad airport, ambulances, government employees in hospitals, electricity, and water departments, and religious pilgrims are exempt from the curfew, the statement said.

Abdul Mahdi said it was up to provincial governors to decide whether to declare curfews in their provinces in Iraq.

Tags:
IraqBhagdadCurfewIraqi Prime MinisterAdel Abdul Mahdi
Next
Story

After North Korea launch, US Air Force tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Sonia Gandhi slams Modi on Gandhi Jayanti