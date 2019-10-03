Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad until further notice: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi

BAGHDAD: Iraq is declaring a curfew in Baghdad starting early on Thursday until further notice, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced late on Wednesday, after two days of nationwide anti-government protests turned violent.

"Statement from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces: all vehicles and individuals are totally forbidden to move in Baghdad as of 5 am today, Thursday, and until further notice," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

Travellers to and from Baghdad airport, ambulances, government employees in hospitals, electricity, and water departments, and religious pilgrims are exempt from the curfew, the statement said.

Abdul Mahdi said it was up to provincial governors to decide whether to declare curfews in their provinces in Iraq.