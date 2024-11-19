Speculation over the health of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intensified amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. The 85-year-old cleric is reportedly in a coma or possibly dead, according to unsourced social media claims, though these remain unverified.

While Iranian officials have not commented on the rumors, Khamenei did his best to downplay speculation by publishing a photo of himself with an Iranian ambassador. The tactic has failed to silence the rumor mill, though.

Israeli News site Ynet News, quoting Iran International, reported that Khamenei is suffering from a dangerous illness. The New York Times also said the Supreme Leader is "seriously ill."

Adding to the muddle, misinformation researcher Tal Hagin pointed out that some of the images circulating widely on social media date back to 2014, further obscuring the connection to the current situation.

Without confirmation or denial from Iranian authorities, the rumors are adding fuel to the rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Succession Question

As concerns over Khamenei’s health grow, questions about his succession have surfaced. According to Ynet News', quoting 'Iran International', Khamenei has already chosen his successor—his second son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to reports, the decision took place during a clandestine session of the Assembly of Experts in Iran held on September 26. To the surprise of many, the Supreme Leader had called for an urgent assembly by all 60 members, asking them to agree on a successor immediately.

The process was far from smooth. Some assembly members resisted both the urgency of the decision and the choice of Mojtaba Khamenei. However, under pressure from Khamenei and his representatives-allegedly including threats—a unanimous decision was eventually reached, ensuring Mojtaba's selection.

These developments-if true-mark a moment of great significance in Iran's political history. Yet, neither the rumors about the Supreme Leader's health nor reports of Mojtaba as his successor have been confirmed or denied by the Iranian government.