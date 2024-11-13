Is Saying 'Jai Shri Ram' A Terrorist Act In Bangladesh Now? DNA Explains

In its latest move agains Hindus, Bangladeshi police have branded the Hindu religious organization ISKCON as a "terrorist group," alleging that its members are involved in the recent spate of communal violence. This accusation follows a prior sedition charge filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent ISKCON preacher, intensifying scrutiny and pressure on Hindu communities in Bangladesh. In today's DNA, Zee News takes you through the shocking development:

Watch Full DNA Episode Here

While the Supreme Court in India has taken measures to restrict controversial practices like bulldozing, there seems to be no limit to the anti-Hindu sentiment festering across the border in Bangladesh. What started as extremist groups targeting Hindu minorities has now escalated, with the government and its law enforcement agencies openly accusing Hindu organizations of terrorism.

Many view these allegations as hollow attempts by the administration under Mohammad Yunus to link ISKCON’s devotional work to communal violence, creating a narrative that could further isolate the Hindu minority. The Bangladeshi public has often witnessed ISKCON members helping during crises like floods, rather than inciting hate or violence. In stark contrast, extremist elements frequently issue public threats against Hindus.

Observers question the underlying motives of this crackdown. Some suggest that the Bangladeshi government, facing international scrutiny, may be using these charges to destabilize the country. Recently, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced concerns about the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus, indicating strained relations with Yunus’s administration. Additionally, Bangladesh's Awami League has lodged a complaint against Yunus’s government with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which could soon initiate an investigation.

Such international pressures could have serious repercussions. If the ICC probe materializes, it could pave the way for significant political shifts in Bangladesh, including the possible return of Sheikh Hasina. For Yunus, creating instability through communal tension might be a means to delay democratic processes, buying time to secure his own position amidst a turbulent political landscape.